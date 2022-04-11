Russian oil embargo could be part of sixth round of EU sanctions.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands said on April 11 that the EU is drafting proposals for the bloc's oil embargo on Russia, although there is still no agreement regarding the measure. "The EU is spending hundreds of millions of euros on importing oil from Russia, which is certainly contributing to financing this war. We need to cut off that financing. The sooner, the better," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, as quoted by Reuters.