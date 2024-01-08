Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official claims Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Oblast, 3 injured

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2024 11:20 PM 2 min read
A sign reads "Belgorod, the city of military glory" at the entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses in Russia's Belgorod Oblast allegedly shot down 10 targets on the evening of Jan. 8, and three people were wounded by falling debris, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Several buildings and cars were also damaged, he said.

A Dec. 30 strike on Belgorod, which lies about 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, killed 25 people and injured over 100, according to the Russian authorities. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.

Gladkov said on Jan. 5 that Russia had begun moving residents out of Belgorod due to safety concerns.

Several Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukrainian forces struck military facilities in Belgorod on Dec. 30 in response to the attacks. The reports cited anonymous sources in Ukraine's special services, who said that debris from anti-air munitions fell in the Belgorod city center "due to the unprofessional actions of the Russian air defense."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

A representative of the French Foreign Ministry said on Jan. 3 that Russia "bears full responsibility" for the casualties of the Belgorod strike.

"Russia can put an end to this conflict and the human tragedies that accompany it, for which it bears full responsibility," the official said.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.