This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Finland, Russian war crimes, War crimes, Courts, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Trial begins in Finland for Russian neo-Nazi fighter accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 6, 2024 12:26 AM 2 min read
Members of the neo-Nazi paramilitary unit Rusich walk by the Lenin Mausoleum. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Finnish court began trial on Dec. 5 for Yan Petrovsky, a Russian neo-Nazi mercenary, for war crimes he allegedly committed while leading a Russian neo-Nazi unit in eastern Ukraine between 2014 and 2015.

Petrovsky is co-leader of Rusich, a Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary unit that has fought against Ukraine. He is accused by Ukraine, and now Finland, of committing war crimes during the Russian invasion of Donbas that started in 2014.

Finnish authorities arrested Petrovsky in July 2023 as he tried to fly to France under the name Voislav Torden, a false identity.

Court documents seen by Reuters indicate Petrovsky faces five charges of committing war crimes in eastern Ukraine. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the alleged crimes.

Petrovsky is accused of co-commanding a group of Rusich fighters who ambushed Ukrainian soldiers, after deceiving them. The Rusich fighters allegedly waved a Ukrainian flag at a roadblock in September 2014. They seriously wounded 4, and killed 22 in the incident.

Prosecutors allege that the ambushed soldiers were executed and mutilated. The use of deception to carry out the ambush also constitutes a war crimes under the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions.

Ukraine previously requested his extradition so that he could stand trial for the alleged war crimes, but a Finnish court ruled on Dec. 8, 2023, that he could not be forced to go to Ukraine because it said conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Rusich unit has previously pride itself on atrocities, publishing photos and videos of the torture and murder of Ukrainian citizens. The co-founder of Rusich Alexey Milchakov gained notoriety for publishing images of himself killing a puppy on social media.

Petrovsky has been under EU and U.S. sanctions since 2022.  

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces regain control of Novyi Komar village in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on Dec. 5: * Ukrainian forces regain control of Novyi Komar village in Donetsk Oblast * At least 6 Ukrainian mayors held captive by Russia, Zelensky says * Ukrainian forces to receive 30,000 DeepStrike drones in 2025 as part of Zelensky’s resilience plan, minister says * ’There…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.