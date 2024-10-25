Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine’s 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

Zoom 25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

register
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Chechens, Chechnya, Russia, North Caucasus
Edit post

Russian National Guard attacked in Chechnya, 1 killed

by Martin Fornusek October 25, 2024 11:11 AM 2 min read
A Ural truck of the Russian National Guard after coming under an attack by unknown assailants on Oct. 24, 2024. (Niyso/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) came under an attack by unknown assailants in Chechnya, leaving one service member killed and another injured, the guard told the state news agency TASS on Oct. 24.

The incident took place near Grozny, the capital of Russia's predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus ruled by Vladimir Putin's ally, dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya fought two wars of independence against Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, which resulted in Moscow reasserting its rule after a long and bloody conflict.

The injured service member was taken to the hospital. Efforts to find and detain the attackers are underway, the guard told TASS, without saying who was behind the attack.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the attack took place around midday on Oct. 24 near the village of Petropavlovskaya, which lies some 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of Grozny.

Unknown attackers shot at a Ural truck and fled the scene afterward, Baza claimed. The channel shared a picture of the killed serviceman.

The Chechen anti-government group Niyso also reported on the attack on its Telegram channel, sharing the footage.

The Kyiv Independent is not publishing some of the footage due to its sensitive nature.

Pro-Kremlin Chechen fighters ("Kadyrovites") have been fighting on Russia's side since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. In turn, anti-Russian Chechen volunteers have also joined the war on Ukraine's side, forming several formations like the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion.

Is Chechnya preparing for Kadyrov’s demise — and what could come next?
New reporting has put the Chechen warlord’s health in the headlines once more. But there are other, subtler, signs that the republic might be preparing for a regime change. Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov is used to speculation about his imminent demise. Pundits have discussed the 47-year-old’s fail…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.