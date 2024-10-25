Russian National Guard attacked in Chechnya, 1 killed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) came under an attack by unknown assailants in Chechnya, leaving one service member killed and another injured, the guard told the state news agency TASS on Oct. 24.

The incident took place near Grozny, the capital of Russia's predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus ruled by Vladimir Putin's ally, dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya fought two wars of independence against Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, which resulted in Moscow reasserting its rule after a long and bloody conflict.

The injured service member was taken to the hospital. Efforts to find and detain the attackers are underway, the guard told TASS, without saying who was behind the attack.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the attack took place around midday on Oct. 24 near the village of Petropavlovskaya, which lies some 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of Grozny.

Unknown attackers shot at a Ural truck and fled the scene afterward, Baza claimed. The channel shared a picture of the killed serviceman.

The Chechen anti-government group Niyso also reported on the attack on its Telegram channel, sharing the footage.

The Kyiv Independent is not publishing some of the footage due to its sensitive nature.

Pro-Kremlin Chechen fighters ("Kadyrovites") have been fighting on Russia's side since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. In turn, anti-Russian Chechen volunteers have also joined the war on Ukraine's side, forming several formations like the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion.