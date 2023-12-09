Russian missile shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two drones damage buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion was heard over Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as Ukrainian air defense downed a Russian missile, Governor Serhii Lysak reported via Telegram on the evening of Dec. 9.



An air raid siren sounded shortly before 6 p.m. in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts after the Air Force warned of aviation activity over the Sea of Azov. No injuries or deaths were reported.



Russia also targeted Nikopol in southern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two kamikaze drones in the afternoon. Although no one was killed, the drones damaged an infrastructure facility, a warehouse, and a five-story building, according to Lysak.



Russian forces are regularly firing upon the south of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, three people were injured and one killed in two separate attacks on Kherson Oblast.



Russia continues to occupy part of Kherson Oblast on the east bank of the Dnipro River where they launch attacks on liberated territories. Although Russian troops are not occupying Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the region is close to hostilities.



A Russian missile attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Pavlohrad district killed one and injured eight on Dec. 8. Some 20 residential buildings were damaged, as well as a school, a power line, and nine other buildings, Governor Lysak said.