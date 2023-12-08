Skip to content
Update: 8 injured, 1 killed in Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek December 8, 2023 2:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Pavlohrad district on Dec. 8, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in a Russian missile attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Pavlohrad district on Dec. 8 has risen to eight, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

One person has been confirmed dead as Russia attacked Ukraine with 19 cruise missiles in the morning strike.

The victims include men aged between 32 and 66. Two of them are recovering at home; the rest are in hospital, Lysak said.

Two of the hospitalized victims are reportedly in serious condition.

Damage was reported in Pavlohrad itself, as well as in the Ternivka, Yuriivka, and Mezhyrich communities.

Some 20 residential buildings were damaged, as well as a school, a power line, and nine other buildings, the governor said.

Pavlohrad, a city with a population of around 100,000, lies around 60 kilometers east of the regional center of Dnipro and 150 kilometers west of the front line.

Author: Martin Fornusek
