Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea, Russia, Black Sea Fleet, Ship, Navy
Edit post

'Long time' needed to repair Russian Serpukhov vessel after fire, Ukraine says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 12:46 PM 2 min read
The Russian missile ship Serpukhov in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 21, 2019. (Valya Egorshin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian missile ship Serpukhov, which was reportedly set on fire, will be difficult to repair under sanctions pressure, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukraine's Navy spokesperson, said on April 9.

Ukraine's military intelligence claimed on April 8 that the fire had "disabled" the ship and that its means of communication and automation were "completely destroyed."

A source from Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed for the Kyiv Independent that its operatives were behind the fire. It was the first such attack on Russian naval assets in the Baltic Sea.

"If it's communications, automation systems, then the ship requires repairs. When such ships were being built, it was no secret that, just like in airplanes, there were few Russian (parts) in them except for cables, metal, and crew," Pletenchuk said on national television.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said that Serpukhov is afloat, but it "will take a long time" to repair the damaged modern equipment.

"Russia was probably planning to move it (the ship) to the Black Sea, considering the losses of the Black Sea Fleet," Yusov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on April 9.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet targets in occupied Crimea, successfully targeting several ships and forcing some Russian vessels to redeploy to safer waters.

Russian authorities reported on April 8 that the Russian ice navigation vessel Katerina Velikaya caught fire while undergoing repairs at the shipyard Dalzavod in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

One person was killed, and three others were injured, Russian authorities said, adding that the circumstances of the fire were under investigation.

Opinion: What’s left of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet?
Russia’s war against Ukraine is shattering the conventions of warfare in many ways. One of the most illustrative examples is the systematic destruction of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) by Ukraine, a country that has virtually no navy of its own. The Ukrainian military’s use of coastal
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.