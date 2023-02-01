Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian missile strike on residential building in Kramatorsk kills at least 2, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 11:26 PM 1 min read
A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kramatorsk in the late evening of Feb. 1, 2023, causing severe destruction. (Photo: Lachentyt/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorks killed at least two people and injured seven in the late evening of Feb. 1, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to Kyrylenko, more people likely remain under the rubble of the apartment building located in central Kramatorsk.

Andriy Yermak, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote after the attack that "the Russian criminal regime targeting civilian people in Ukraine must be severely punished."

Earlier on Feb. 1, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported that first responders were working at the site following the attack.

Photos that emerged on Telegram channels shortly after the strike showed that it caused severe destruction to the apartment building. Telegram channels reported that two of the building's entrances were destroyed, and people were heard shouting from under the rubble.

Russia has been relentlessly attacking civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
