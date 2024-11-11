Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kryvyi Rih, Russian attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russian missile hits high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, at least seven injured including two children

by Boldizsar Gyori November 11, 2024 1:01 PM 1 min read
The building damaged in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on ov. 11 (X/President Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A high-rise residential building in Kryvyi Rih was hit by a Russian missile on Nov. 11, injuring at least seven people including two children, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The missile hit the building between the first and fifth floor, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported, adding there may still be people under the rubble.

A 10-year-old girl, and a 11-year-old boy are among the injured.

"Russia seeks only to continue the war, and each of its strikes refutes any statements from Russia about diplomacy," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukraine needs weapons to defend against Russian terror and stronger support from the world to make diplomacy real and strong."

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks.

Russia suffers deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s military says
The total surpasses the previous record of 1,740 on May 13.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.