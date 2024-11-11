Russian missile hits high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, at least seven injured including two children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A high-rise residential building in Kryvyi Rih was hit by a Russian missile on Nov. 11, injuring at least seven people including two children, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The missile hit the building between the first and fifth floor, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported, adding there may still be people under the rubble.

A 10-year-old girl, and a 11-year-old boy are among the injured.

"Russia seeks only to continue the war, and each of its strikes refutes any statements from Russia about diplomacy," Zelensky said on social media.

"Ukraine needs weapons to defend against Russian terror and stronger support from the world to make diplomacy real and strong."

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks.