Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Russian missile hit military object in Khmelnytskyi, injures 8

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 8:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s strike hit a military object in the western city of Khmelnytskyi on Dec. 31, Governor Serhiy Hamalii reported.

The strike damaged equipment as well as a gas station, eight vehicles, and 13 residential building, he said.

According to him, eight people were hospitalized after the attack, including a 19-year-old, and a 22-year-old woman is “in serious condition.”

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 31, killing at least one person and wounding over 30, on New Year’s Eve.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine.

Russia’s afternoon strike comes three days after it launched a nationwide mass attack on Dec. 29, marking the latest of its months-long campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system during winter.

The U.K. Defense Ministry had warned earlier on Dec. 31 that there is “a realistic possibility” that Russia would launch another strike in the coming days “in an effort to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the new year holiday period.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
