Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast kills 4, injures 10

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
State Emergency Service worker on the site of a Russian missile attack against Odesa, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack against the Odesa district, killing at least four people, including a 16-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Kiper reported early on Oct. 11.

Ten people were injured, nine of whom are hospitalized. Four victims are in serious condition.

A two-story building where residents lived and worked was destroyed in the attack. Three people – a 16-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man – were killed under the rubble.

Another woman died in the hospital due to severe injuries, Kiper said.

Russia has recently ramped up attacks against the southern Odesa Oblast, targeting port infrastructure and damaging several civilian vessels. One such strike against the Odesa district took place on Oct. 9, hitting a Panama-flagged civilian ship and killing eight people.

Ports in and near Odesa are a key hub for Ukrainian agricultural exports via the Black Sea. Ukraine opened a new maritime shipping corridor last August after Russia pulled from Turkey- and U.N.-mediated Black Sea deal.

Author: Martin Fornusek
