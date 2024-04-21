Russian attack in Kharkiv injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv the evening of April 21, injuring at least one civilian, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 19-year-old Kharkiv resident sustained shrapnel injuries in his legs and is currently hospitalized in moderate condition, Syniehubov said.

No other casualties have been reported. The details of the attack are still being investigated and emergency workers are on site.

The Air Force announced a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast shortly after 8 p.m. local time on April 21. Terekhov said at 8:52 p.m. that explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians. At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.