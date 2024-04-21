Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attack in Kharkiv injures man

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2024 9:21 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Smoke rises above the city's Slobidskyi district following a Russian missile strike on the city's energy facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 22, 2024. (Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv the evening of April 21, injuring at least one civilian, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 19-year-old Kharkiv resident sustained shrapnel injuries in his legs and is currently hospitalized in moderate condition, Syniehubov said.

No other casualties have been reported. The details of the attack are still being investigated and emergency workers are on site.

The Air Force announced a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast shortly after 8 p.m. local time on April 21. Terekhov said at 8:52 p.m. that explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians. At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

Kharkiv at risk of becoming ‘second Aleppo,’ mayor says
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov believes his city is at risk of becoming “a second Aleppo” if left without help to obtain air defense systems, according to an article published by the Guardian on April 17.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
