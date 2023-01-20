Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian-controlled militants say they occupied Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Ukraine doesn't confirm

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 12:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-controlled militants in Donetsk Oblast say Moscow seized the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported on Jan. 20.

Ukraine's General Staff hasn't confirmed the loss of the village but mentioned Russian attacks on Klishchiivka in its daily update.

Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reported the seizure of the village "by the group's units" on Jan. 19. On the same day, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks there.

Along with the Russian military, the Wagner Group mercenaries have taken part in the battles for both Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

John Kirby, chief U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, said on Jan. 18 that Russia does not fully control Bakhmut or neighboring Soledar, despite Russian claims. Russia looks to capture the area as part of its larger goal of taking control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, which it has partly occupied since 2014.

Soledar was most likely occupied by Russia on Jan. 16, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Russia moves into Soledar, making rare progress amid stalled offensive
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.