Mi-8, Russia
Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Magadan region, two people reported dead.

by Chris York March 14, 2024 8:46 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian and Turkish convoy (not pictured) as it patrols oil fields near the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
At least two people are dead after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the far-east Magadan region of the country on the morning of March 14, Russian officials have said.

The aircraft was reportedly transporting 17 gold mine workers and three crew members when it made a “hard landing” 75 km from the village of Evensk, the Russian Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office said in a post on Telegram.

Initial reports suggest the helicopter suffered from an engine malfunction.

A search and rescue operation was launched and Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

Last month another Mi-8 helicopter crashed into Lake Onega in Russia's Karelia Republic after suffering what is also believed to have been an engine malfunction while carrying out a training flight.

The Mi-8 helicopter is a Soviet-era aircraft used most commonly as a transport aircraft by both the Russian military and civilian government departments.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Chris York
5:40 AM

Polish official: Border protests will be resolved within weeks.

Negotiations between the Polish and Ukrainian governments will take a few weeks to resolve the issue of Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine, Pawel Kowal, Chairman of the Polish Sejm's Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with publicly funded radio broadcaster Ukrainian Radio.
11:06 PM

Austria expels 2 Russian diplomats.

Austria has expelled two Russian diplomats over actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status," the Heute newspaper reported on March 13, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
9:17 PM

Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense.

Controversial lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement on March 13.
