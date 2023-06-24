Russian media: Wagner mercenaries leave Rostov

This audio is created with AI assistance

Videos released by Russian media late on June 24 and early on June 25 showed Wagner mercenaries departing from the city of Rostov, with locals cheering and applauding the soldiers in the background.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, confirmed that Wagner troops had left the city and gone to military camps.

Wagner launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders after alleging on June 23 that a missile strike on his mercenary forces in Ukraine had caused substantial casualties.

At around 8 a.m. local time on June 24, Prigozhin’s press service released a video where he claimed Wagner had assumed control over all military sites in Rostov, including the airfield.

But the rebellion appeared to be over in the evening.

Prigozhin said that the mercenaries would stop their march on Moscow and withdraw to military camps.

Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed he had held talks with Prigozhin, after which Wagner’s boss announced the troops’ retreat, according to Lukashenko’s press service.

Lukashenko's press service claimed that Wagner was negotiating a deal that would envisage security guarantees for the mercenaries.

The insurrection case against Prigozhin will be closed, and he will move to Belarus, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 24.