Russian media: Russia evacuates occupation administration from Kakhovka, east bank of Dnipro River

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2022 6:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, the Russian administration of occupied Kakhovka announced staff evacuation. The town northeast of the recently liberated Kherson sits on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian-installed leader of occupied Kakhovka, Pavel Filipchuk, said that fighting is possible in the 15-kilometer zone on the Dnipro’s eastern bank.

Earlier on Nov. 12, the Russian Izvestiya news site published a video of a large explosion allegedly on the Kakhovka dam bridge, 15 kilometers south of occupied Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11, following Russia's retreat from the strategically important regional capital.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said on Nov. 12 that Russian forces build fortifications on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in an attempt to keep holding occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces are shelling the Ukrainian military’s positions in the liberated settlements of Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire, the military said.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.