News Feed, Russia, Russian oil industry, Oil, Fire, Omsk
Russian media reports fire at oil production facility in Omsk

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 10:58 AM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video of emergency workers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry battling a fire at an oil production facility in Omsk, Russia, on April 25, 2024. (Russian Emergency Situations Ministry)
A fire broke out at an oil production facility in the Siberian city of Omsk on April 25, according to Russian media.

The state-run media outlet TASS, citing Omsk Oblast's Governor Vitaly Khotsenko, said the fire was assessed to be at a medium danger level and that emergency workers were on the scene.

The press service of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement that three 200-liter containers of petroleum products were on fire at an undisclosed location.

There was no comment from either Khotsenko or the ministry on the suspected cause of the fire.

Omsk is located in central Siberia, north of the Kazakh border. The city of more than 1 million people is some 3,000 kilometers (~1,860 miles) east of Ukraine.

While there was no reporting at the time of this publication that connected Ukraine to the fire, the blaze in Omsk follows a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry.

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two oil depots in Russia's Smolensk Oblast overnight, destroying 26,000 cubic meters of fuel, sources in law enforcement agencies told the Kyiv Independent on April 24.

A large-scale attack against Russian energy infrastructure on April 20 reportedly caused fires at facilities in Bryansk, Kaluga, and Smolensk oblasts.

Austin: Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil could threaten global energy market
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that recent Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian oil refineries could have a “knock-on effect” on the global energy situation, Bloomberg said on April 9.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
MORE NEWS

