Russian media: Russia to start production of new glide bomb

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2024 3:27 PM 1 min read
A mechanic from the German Air Force checks a BGU-48 glide bomb suspended under the wings of a Eurofighter at Schonefeld Airport in Germany on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to begin production of a new glide bomb "Drel" in 2024, Russian state-run media TASS reported on Jan. 10, citing Rostec, the Russian state-owned arms manufacturer.

The bombs are designed to be dropped by jets at a safe distance from their targets. The bombs then use a guided flight path to accurately deliver a payload that Western analysts consider to be a cluster munition. Russia already has glide bombs in its arsenal and has used them against Ukraine.

Drel bombs are intended to be used against armored vehicles, ground facilities, and anti-air defenses, TASS reported.

Analysts cited by Reuters said the bombs may be resistant to jamming or radar detection.

Although glide bombs offer pilots the opportunity to drop bombs from a safer position away from air defenses, it does not mean that the jets would be completely removed from danger.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in December that Russia had decreased aviation activity and use of glide bombs after Ukraine’s military shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jets on Dec. 21-22.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
