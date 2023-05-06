Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Pro-war Russian writer hospitalized after car explosion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023 2:17 PM 2 min read
This photo shared online allegedly shows the site of the car explosion in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, in which Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-war views, was reportedly injured and hospitalized on May 6, 2022. (Photo published by Russian media TV Rain)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, known for his pro-war views, is hospitalized after his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, in what appears to be an assassination attempt, Russian news agency RBC reported on May 6.

Prilepin, who co-chairs the Russian political party “A Just Russia,” received leg injuries, and the injury is serious, RBC reported, citing a source close to the Russian Interior Ministry. It added that Prilepin was still conscious after his Audi Q7 car exploded near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow, and he was taken to the nearest hospital. A Telegram channel said it occurred in the village of Pionerskoye.

Photos and videos shared on the internet show a light-colored car flipped around and destroyed.

The explosive device could have been attached under the hood of a car when Prilepin stopped at a cafe to eat on his way to Moscow, according to RBC. A source told RBC that Prilepin was in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donbas recently and then spent a week in Nizhny Novgorod, where he lives with his family.

In late January, Prilepin's press service said that he signed a contract with the Russian National Guard and went to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prilepin's press service said following the explosion that the writer is "alright," and what happened in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast has not been established yet.

Some media reports alleged that the driver was killed.

Russia's Investigative Committee said investigators and criminologists drove to the scene to investigate what happened. The regional governor said law enforcement officers are now investigating the causes of the incident.

The Crimean Tatar partisan movement Atesh said it was behind the attack.

“The surprise worked. Zakhar is in the hospital," Atesh said on its Telegram channel.

No one has confirmed or denied Atesh's claim of responsibility yet.

There have been multiple attempts to assassinate pro-war Russians and Russia's proxies in occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Some of them were successful. Many believe that partisan movements or Ukraine's Security Service could be behind such operations. Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for any of them.

Back in April, an explosion in a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian propagandist and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky on April 2.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 5 – Everything we know about Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #5 is dedicated to Ukrainian attacks deep behind enemy lines – on Russian soil, and i…
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.