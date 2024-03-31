Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea Fleet, Ukrainian attack, Novorossiysk, Ukraine, Russia's war
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia enhances Novorossiysk port's defense against Ukrainian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 1:38 PM 2 min read
Russia's Black Sea fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia is trying to strengthen the defense of its Novorossiysk port against possible Ukrainian attacks, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily update on March 31.

"Recent imagery analysis has identified four barges positioned at the entrance to the Black Sea Fleet facility of Novorossiysk Sea Port. This is an effort to enhance the defenses of the port against attacks from Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessels," reads the update.

The port of Novorossiysk is now crucial in sheltering the Russian Black Sea Fleet's "most valuable assets" due to an increased risk of Ukrainian strikes on their "traditional homeport" of Sevastopol, the ministry added.

Russia began redeploying the Black Sea Fleet to Novorossiysk last year after a series of devastating Ukrainian strikes, including a missile attack on its headquarters in Sevastopol on Sept. 22.

The Novorossiysk port is located on the Russian coast and out of range of weapons like the Storm Shadow missiles.

On March 30, Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said the Russian military has withdrawn nearly all its major ships, except for the rocket carrier Cyclone, from ports in occupied Crimea following successful Ukrainian strikes on the Black Sea Fleet.

"I mean that most of the combat units, if you take the carriers of cruise missiles, actually all relocated, except for one," he said.

Pletenchuk also described the Cyclone as a "loser" that "still has not launched a single missile."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the former commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was replaced after successful Ukrainian strikes.

"His replacement, Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, has likely sought to improve the survival chances of Russian vessels by adopting further preventative and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities," the ministry said.

Navy: Russia withdraws ‘most valuable’ ships from occupied Crimea
Russia has now withdrawn all its major vessels from occupied Crimea except for the rocket carrier Cyclone, which has never launched a missile, a Navy spokesperson said on March 30.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.