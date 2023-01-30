Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian media: Moscow moves additional troops to Kursk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 7:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has deployed more troops and military equipment to its Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit said on Jan. 30, as reported by Russian state-controlled Interfax news agency.

Starovoit said, “it is necessary to provide comprehensive support for the reception, deployment, and arrangement of additional forces,” following his claims that Ukrainian forces have shelled the region since Feb. 24.

He claimed on Jan. 29 that Ukrainian forces shelled Kursk Oblast with mortars, damaging power lines in the area. Two villages were cut off from electricity due to the alleged attack, according to Starovoit. He said there were no casualties.

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the alleged attack.

Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Moscow may attempt to take parts of northeastern Ukraine, noting the increase in military activity in Belarus, which is roughly 200 kilometers west of Kursk Oblast.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Jan. 27 that Moscow is preparing a new wave of offensives against Ukraine on Feb. 24, exactly one year from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Danilov also noted that Russian troops have been instructed to “go beyond the borders” of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.