Sunday, January 29, 2023

Russian governor claims Ukraine shelled Russia’s Kursk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 4:30 pm
Russia’s Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit claimed on Jan. 29 that the Ukrainian forces had shelled the bordering region with mortars, damaging power lines in the area.

Two villages have been cut off from electricity due to the alleged attack, according to Starovoit. He said there were no casualties. 

Ukraine hasn't commented on the alleged attack.

