Russian media: Massive explosion occurs at weapons factory

by Abbey Fenbert February 8, 2024 1:36 AM 1 min read
A vehicle transports an RS-24 Yars strategic nuclear missile along a street during a Victory Day rehearsal in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A massive explosion occurred at the Votkinsk weapons factory in Russia's Udmurtia region the evening of Feb. 7, according to  the state-run news outlet TASS.  

The Votkinsk Machine Building Plant produces nuclear weapons components and ballistic missiles, including the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The detonation caused a large fire to break out at the factory. Residents of Votkinsk reportedly shared videos of the fire on social media.

TASS said that the dispatch service claimed the explosion resulted from "a scheduled test of rocket engines."

The dispatch service reportedly called the explosion "a planned event, not an emergency."

No information has been released about casualties from the blast.

Votkinsk lies about 50 kilometers from the regional capital of Izhevsk. The weapons factory produces civilian and military products, including strategic ballistic missiles for the Topol-M and Iskander systems.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
