Russian media: Kremlin to announce annexation of Ukrainian territories on Sept. 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian leaders will hold a ceremony on Friday to sign "the agreements" on the accession of the occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's press secretary, said on Sept. 29.

At the ceremony, the Russian dictator will also deliver a speech and meet with Moscow-installed proxies, according to Russian-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.

On Sept. 28, Russian proxies in Ukraine's east and south officially called for annexation by Russia after sham referendum results. The day before, on Sept. 27, they declared that nearly 100% of the people living in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts "voted" to join Russia in pseudo-referendums.



During these "referendums," the Russian troops were checking residents' houses and writing down the names of locals who voted against the annexation, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian troops threatened people who voted against joining Russia with mobilization, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.