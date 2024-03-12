Skip to content
Russian media: Fire reported in St. Petersburg near power plant

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 12:29 PM 1 min read
People walk along the city streets against the backdrop of the Trinity Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 14, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A large fire broke out near a thermal power plant in Saint Petersburg, Russian media reported on March 12.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry published videos of firefighters battling the blaze, which it said was at a hangar and had not spread to other buildings. The ministry said that the fire had been extinguished as of 12:24 p.m. local time.

There was no immediate comment on the possible cause of the fire. The Russian news outlet Fontanka said that investigators were working to determine what may have started it.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Oryol, regional authorities reported earlier on March 12. Andrey Klychkov, the governor of Oryol Oblast, claimed that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Kyiv often does not comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

Alleged Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia on March 12 were also reported in Nizhny Novgorod and Belgorod oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

There have been multiple reports of oil depots catching fire or railways being sabotaged across Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
