Russian media: Drone that fell near Moscow carried explosives

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 6:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian newspaper Izvestiya reported on March 1 that law enforcement agencies had found an explosive device after examining a drone that had crashed near the village of Gubastovo, Moscow Oblast.

Ukraine has not yet commented on whether it sent the drone.

The drone was found on Feb. 28 next to the Voskresensk gas compressor station, which is owned by Russia’s energy giant Gazprom, according to Russian media.

According to Izvestiya, two C-4 explosives with a total weight of about one kilogram and four rounds for a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, were found inside the drone.

In Russia's Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts, local authorities also reported drone crashes on Feb. 27-28. Murat Kumpilov, the head of the Republic of Adygea in Russia, said an "unidentified aircraft" had also fallen in his region.

According to the city administration, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Oblast at night on Feb. 28.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian drone attacks on Krasnodar Krai and the Adygea Republic overnight.

On the same day, the airspace over Saint Petersburg was closed due to an "unidentified flying object," Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported.

Ukraine has not yet commented on any of the incidents.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
