Russian media: 11 Russian soldiers killed, 15 injured at training ground in Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry, that some "terrorists" opened fire at Russian "volunteers" preparing to fight against Ukraine at a training ground in Belgorod, Russia.

RIA Novosti wrote that it was "a terrorist act" committed by two citizens of one of the post-Soviet states.

Earlier on Oct. 15, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said a fire broke out at an oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod.