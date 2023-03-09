Russian mass missile strike results in blackouts across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's latest mass missile strike on the morning of March 9 against Ukraine resulted in nationwide blackouts and train delays, but power has already been restored to some areas and repair work is ongoing elsewhere.

Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK reported that parts of Kyiv were temporarily without electricity following the latest Russian mass missile strike.

According to DTEK, parts of Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv are still without power due to one of the powerlines being overloaded.

Part of Odesa Oblast was without power last night as a result of the attacks. Repair crews from DTEK and Ukrenergo are on the site of critical energy infrastructure that was targeted in the attack. Electricity will be rationed according to location-specific schedules available on DTEK's website while repairs continue.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national televsion that 70% of electricity supply has already been restored to Kharkiv Oblast. Residents of the city, as well as those of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv remain without power, but according to the governor, power supply is expected to be restored within the next 2-3 hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that of the 73 trains that are currently en route to destinations, 12 are delayed by 60 minutes or more and another 3 by 30 minutes or more.

Additionally, Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom said that the last line of communication between the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the town of Enerhodar and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of Russian attacks early in the morning on March 9.

According to Energoatom, the plant has gone into blackout mode for the sixth time since being occupied by Russian troops in March 2022.

