Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian mass missile strike results in blackouts across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 1:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's latest mass missile strike on the morning of March 9 against Ukraine resulted in nationwide blackouts and train delays, but power has already been restored to some areas and repair work is ongoing elsewhere.

Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK reported that parts of Kyiv were temporarily without electricity following the latest Russian mass missile strike.

According to DTEK, parts of Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv are still without power due to one of the powerlines being overloaded.

Part of Odesa Oblast was without power last night as a result of the attacks. Repair crews from DTEK and Ukrenergo are on the site of critical energy infrastructure that was targeted in the attack. Electricity will be rationed according to location-specific schedules available on DTEK's website while repairs continue.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national televsion that 70% of electricity supply has already been restored to Kharkiv Oblast. Residents of the city, as well as those of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv remain without power, but according to the governor, power supply is expected to be restored within the next 2-3 hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that of the 73 trains that are currently en route to destinations, 12 are delayed by 60 minutes or more and another 3 by 30 minutes or more.

Additionally, Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom said that the last line of communication between the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the town of Enerhodar and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of Russian attacks early in the morning on March 9.

According to Energoatom, the plant has gone into blackout mode for the sixth time since being occupied by Russian troops in March 2022.

Russia launches largest missile strike against Ukraine in months
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.