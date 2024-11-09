Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 1, wounds 13, prosecutors say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched "a massive" drone attack on Odesa and its suburbs, killing one person and wounding 13, the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 9.

Among the wounded in the drone attack in the early hours of Nov. 9 were two boys aged four and 16, according to the report.

The report comes as Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 51 drones, and the southern Odesa Oblast was the "epicenter." Shahed drones and drones of an "unspecified type" were used in the attack, according to the Air Force.

The attack on Odesa damaged multi-story buildings, private houses, warehouses, and cars, the regional prosecutors reported.

"The inspection is ongoing, the full list of destruction and damage is being established," the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office said in its Telegram post.

Russia has ramped up its drone attacks across Ukraine, including on the capital of Kyiv, where civilians suffer drone attacks almost daily.

A Russian drone strike on Nov. 7 damaged the apartment building where Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine lives, Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Nov. 8. Ambassador Annely Kolk "was lucky not to be harmed," Tsahkna said in a post on social media.

Russia launched over 2,000 attack drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine last month, Kyiv’s military reported on Nov. 1, as Russian forces continue their offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.