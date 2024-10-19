Russian major killed by car bomb in occupied Luhansk, Ukraine's intelligence claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Major Dmitriy Pervukha was killed in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk after his car exploded, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 19.

"On Oct. 18, 2024, at about 11:40 a.m., a UAZ Patriot car exploded" on one of the streets in Luhansk, HUR said on Telegram. Pervukha was inside the car, according to HUR.

Pervukha was allegedly involved in war crimes against Ukraine. He served in the 273rd Intelligence Center of the Russian Armed Forces , located in Russia's Novosibirsk.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Pervukha held the position of the so-called “chief of staff for military service and security of military service,” according to HUR.

Russian Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case was opened on Oct. 18 to investigate the explosion that killed an unnamed man and wounded a woman in another car.

While HUR called Pervukha "a war criminal" and said that every crime against Ukraine would be "justly punished," it didn't claim responsibility for the attack.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, numerous assasinations of Russian military commanders, officials, and collaborators via car bombs were reported in the Russian-occupied Crimea, parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.