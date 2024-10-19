Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russia, Ukraine, War, Luhansk, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, HUR, Ukraine's military intelligence
Edit post

Russian major killed by car bomb in occupied Luhansk, Ukraine's intelligence claims

by Natalia Yermak October 19, 2024 4:06 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the car bomb explosion in Russian-occupied Luhansk on Oct. 18 that reportedly killed Russian Major Dmitriy Pervukha. (Screenshot from the video by Russian Investigative Committee)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Major Dmitriy Pervukha was killed in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk after his car exploded, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 19.

"On Oct. 18, 2024, at about 11:40 a.m., a UAZ Patriot car exploded" on one of the streets in Luhansk, HUR said on Telegram. Pervukha was inside the car, according to HUR.

Pervukha was allegedly involved in war crimes against Ukraine. He served in the 273rd Intelligence Center of the Russian Armed Forces , located in Russia's Novosibirsk.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Pervukha held the position of the so-called “chief of staff for military service and security of military service,” according to HUR.

Russian Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case was opened on Oct. 18 to investigate the explosion that killed an unnamed man and wounded a woman in another car.

While HUR called Pervukha "a war criminal" and said that every crime against Ukraine would be "justly punished," it didn't claim responsibility for the attack.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, numerous assasinations of Russian military commanders, officials, and collaborators via car bombs were reported in the Russian-occupied Crimea, parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian electronics plant reportedly on fire after drone strike in Bryansk
“Kremniy EL” is one of the largest microelectronics plants in Russia that produces components widely used in Russian defense production, including for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Natalia Yermak
Natalia Yermak
Reporter
Natalia Yermak is a staff writer for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a fixer-producer and contributing reporter for the New York Times since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Previously, she worked in film production and documentary.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.