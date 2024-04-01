Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine
Edit post

Car bomb kills Moscow-appointed official in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast

by Chris York April 1, 2024 8:24 PM 1 min read
A photo of Luhansk Oblast taken in Lysychansk shared by the region's governor on July 3, 2022. (Serhiy Haidai/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A car bomb has killed a Moscow-appointed official in the occupied Luhansk Oblast city of Starobilsk, ocupation authorities said on April 1.

Valeriy Chaika died after a homemade explosive device was planted on his car, the head of the Starobilsk occupational administration, Vladimir Chernev, said in a post on Telegram.

“Our comrade is dead,” he added.

Russia's Investigative Committee posted a picture of a burned-out SUV on the street in Starobilsk and said an investigation had been launched into the “terrorist act.”

"The circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the commission of the crime are being established," it added.

Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks.

In November, a car belonging to a Russian policeman was blown up in occupied Mariupol.

Mikhail Filiponenko, a Russian proxy official and former military commander in occupied Luhansk, was killed by a car bomb on Nov. 8.

Earlier in October, Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

The Washington Post released an article on Oct. 23 alleging that Ukrainian intelligence services were behind a number of high-profile assassinations of targets inside Russia.Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on the article, saying that it would only be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.