Russian losses in Syria — BBC identifies 543 soldiers, Wagner mercenaries who died since 2015

by Boldizsar Gyori December 10, 2024 12:38 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Russian military police members stand outside an armored personnel carrier (APC) along a road in the countryside near the northeastern Syrian town of Amuda in Hasakeh province on Oct. 24, 2019, as part of a joint patrol between Russian forces and Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security forces near the border with Turkey. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 543 Russian military personnel and mercenaries died during their deployment in Syria between 2015-2024, the BBC reported on Dec. 9, citing its open-source investigation.

Of the total number, 346 were employees of the Wagner company, a private mercenary group that also saw deployment in Russia's war in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The news comes shortly after the ousting of Moscow's ally, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, in a lightning rebel offensive that culminated in the capture of Damascus on Dec. 8.

As not every service member’s death can be confirmed by open-source intelligence, the real number of casualties may be higher, the BBC noted. Russia's Defense Ministry only acknowledged 116 dead among its service members in Syria in a statement in 2019.

The BBC established its list using publications in the media, social networks, and data from cemeteries and war memorials.

According to the BBC’s reporting, Russia has lost, among others, members of the Special Operations Forces, Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, military intelligence (GRU) officers, and military pilots.

Andrii Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that Syria hosted between 6,000-7,500 Russian soldiers and mercenaries as of the summer of 2024.

Assad regime's began unraveling in late November, when a rapid rebel offensive dismantled the Russian-backed dictator’s hold on power within two weeks, leaving Russian troops stranded in bases in Syria.

Russia, a long-standing supporter of Assad, maintained substantial military infrastructure in the Middle Eastern country, including the Tartus naval base and the Khmeimim airbase. The rebellion’s rapid advance marks a pivotal shift in Russia’s regional influence.

Moscow reportedly began withdrawing its military presence from Syria, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Dec. 8.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remarked earlier the same day that Assad's fall highlights Russia’s strained foreign policy, as it struggles to manage its involvement in Syria while remaining committed to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

What does Assad’s downfall mean for Russia and Ukraine?
As Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime collapsed in a matter of days, Russia’s influence in the Middle East appeared to wane. Preoccupied with its all-out war against Ukraine, Russia was unable to prevent the Dec. 8 downfall of its main ally in the region. The stunning rapidity of the rebels’
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.