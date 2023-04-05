General Staff: Russia has lost 176,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 5 that Russia had lost 176,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,629 tanks, 7,005 armored fighting vehicles, 5,573 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,707 artillery systems, 532 multiple launch rocket systems, 280 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,283 drones, and 18 boats.