Media: Russian parliament to introduce electronic summonses for conscripts

The State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, is expected to pass a bill to introduce electronic summonses for conscripts and ban men who evade them from leaving the country, Meduza, a Russian independent media outlet, reported on April 10.

Draftees who fail to respond to the summonses will be required to appear voluntarily at the military enlistment office within two weeks of the next draft.

According to Meduza, those who fail to comply will then face restrictions, including being prohibited from leaving the country. Later on, they may also be restricted from performing various basic societal functions such as buying real estate, registering a business, or taking out a loan.

The Kremlin has denied launching a second wave of mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine.

However, the Dutch-owned independent Russian media outlet The Moscow Times reported on March 15 that military enlistment offices have begun sending summonses to men in Lipetsk, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk, Penza, and Voronezh oblasts, as well as Krasnodar Krai.

Most of the summonses were allegedly in regards to "clarifying data" in office systems, but some men were called to training, including approximately 100 men in Tyumen Oblast.