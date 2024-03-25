Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Black Sea Fleet, Crimea, Yamal landing ship
Russian landing ship 'critically damaged' by Ukrainian missile strike, says military intelligence

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 10:29 AM 2 min read
Ropucha-class landing ship Yamal of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. (Russia's Black Sea Fleet)
One of the Russian landing ships struck during a recent missile strike on occupied Crimea was "critically damaged," Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on March 25.

In a post on Telegram, the agency said the "Yamal" suffered a "hole in the upper deck that caused it to roll to the starboard side."

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea. Russia has illegally occupied the peninsula since 2014.

HUR said the attack targeted the 13th ship repair plant of the Russian Black Sea fleet in occupied Sevastopol, where the boat was undergoing repairs.

"The occupiers continuously pump out water from the affected ship," HUR said, adding: "Other details about the losses of the aggressor as a result of the missile attack of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine against the military facilities of terrorist Russia are being clarified."

Ukraine struck two Russian Ropucha-class landing ships, "Yamal" and "Azov," in occupied Crimea in the late hours of March 23, Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed on March 24.

"Yamal," with 98 crew members, and "Azov," with 87 crew members, belong to the 197th Landing Ships Brigade and are actively used in the fleet’s exercises and training, according to the Black Sea Fleet’s website.

The attack also hit some Black Sea Fleet infrastructure in Crimea and a Russian military communication center, the Ukrainian military said.

As Ukraine's campaign against Russia's navy continues, Russia is redeploying its Black Sea Fleet from occupied Crimea to the relative safety of Novorossiysk, HUR reported on March 21

The Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) recently reported that as of early February 2024, 33% of the fleet’s warships had been disabled, including 24 ships and one submarine.

Russia has taken a number of steps to address the continuing threat, including replacing the commander of the Russian Navy earlier this month.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
