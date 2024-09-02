Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 11.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Sept. 2, injuring at least 11 people, local authorities reported.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.

One of the attacks set fire to garages, damaged windows of the surrounding house, the heating line and a sports infrastructure facility, the authorities said.

Six women and a 40-year-old man are among the injured, according to Syniehubov.

Russia also dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least one person, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv came under a Russian attack for the third straight day. On Aug. 30, Russia struck the city with UMPB D-30 munitions, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 97 others.

The next day, Russia launched a missile attack on the city, injuring at least 47 people, including medics and children.