News Feed, Kharkiv, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 11

by Kateryna Denisova September 2, 2024 4:53 PM 1 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Sept. 2, injuring at least 11 people, local authorities reported.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.

One of the attacks set fire to garages, damaged windows of the surrounding house, the heating line and a sports infrastructure facility, the authorities said.

Six women and a 40-year-old man are among the injured, according to Syniehubov.

Russia also dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring at least one person, Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv came under a Russian attack for the third straight day. On Aug. 30, Russia struck the city with UMPB D-30 munitions, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 97 others.

The next day, Russia launched a missile attack on the city, injuring at least 47 people, including medics and children.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.