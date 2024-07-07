SBU behind drone attack on Russia's Krasnodar Krai oil depots, source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drone attacks were reported in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region overnight on July 6, causing large fires at two oil depots.

Russian state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti claimed later on July 6 that the fragments of a downed drone caused a fire at one fuel storage tank in the village of Pavlov, as well as another fire at an oil depot in the Leningrad community.

On July 7, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were behind the attack on Russian "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt."

"Yesterday, the Russians couldn't extinguish the massive fire all day, which started as a result of a nighttime drone attack on the oil depot near the Pavlov community in Krasnodar Krai," the source said. "A massive fire at two petroleum product tanks began after two explosions."

SBU drones also launched a series of explosions on the territory of the "Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt" oil depot in the Leningrad community, damaging at least three fuel tanks, the source said.

Throughout the night, multiple drone attacks were reported in the Eisk, Leningrad, and Pavlov communities of Krasnodar Krai.

A cell tower was also reportedly damaged in the village of Eisk as a result of another downed drone.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Earlier on July 7, a law enforcement source also told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by SBU struck a large ammunition depot in the village of Sergeevka in Voronezh Oblast.

"On an area of nine square kilometers, the enemy stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of ammunition for firearms," the source said.