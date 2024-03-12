Skip to content
Russian governor claims drone hit Belgorod administration building

by Kateryna Denisova March 12, 2024 2:41 PM 1 min read
Belgorod administration building after an alleged drone attack on March 12, 2024 (Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone hit the Russian city of Belgorod's administration building on March 12, injuring two people, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Gladkov's claim follows reports of alleged drone attacks on other targets in Belgorod Oblast earlier the same day. The Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones over seven of its oblasts overnight.

Kyiv did not claim direct responsibility for the overnight attacks, but the Ukrainian military intelligence's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said "such incidents happen to everything that is used for military purposes."

According to Gladkov, a woman received shrapnel wounds and another woman got a concussion. The administration building's windows were reportedly broken.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged incident. The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm the governor's claims.

Photos published by local Russian Telegram channels purport to show the administration building with a damaged facade and broken windows.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Russian anti-Kremlin militia break into Russia, claim to occupy village
The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine on March 12 to conduct combat operations, according to the Russian anti-Kremlin armed groups.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:33 PM

Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over 7 regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Moscow Oblast, one over Leningrad Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and two over Oryol Oblast.
