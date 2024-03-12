Russian governor claims drone hit Belgorod administration building

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone hit the Russian city of Belgorod's administration building on March 12, injuring two people, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Gladkov's claim follows reports of alleged drone attacks on other targets in Belgorod Oblast earlier the same day. The Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones over seven of its oblasts overnight.

Kyiv did not claim direct responsibility for the overnight attacks, but the Ukrainian military intelligence's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said "such incidents happen to everything that is used for military purposes."

According to Gladkov, a woman received shrapnel wounds and another woman got a concussion. The administration building's windows were reportedly broken.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged incident. The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm the governor's claims.

Photos published by local Russian Telegram channels purport to show the administration building with a damaged facade and broken windows.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.