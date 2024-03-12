Skip to content
Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over 7 regions

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 12:33 PM 2 min read
A sign reads "Belgorod, the city of military glory" at the entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia downed 25 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight on March 12, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Moscow Oblast, one over Leningrad Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and two over Oryol Oblast.

The governor of Russia's Voronezh Oblast also claimed that a drone was shot down over the city of Voronezh. The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the region in its statement.

While Kyiv has not claimed direct responsibility, the Ukrainian military intelligence's spokesperson Andrii Yusov commented on the overnight attacks.

"Everything that is used for military purposes – one way or another, such incidents happen. Traditionally, we cannot comment on who and what caused the damage. But this work will be continued," Yusov said, referring to the reported attacks at military facilities in Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry's claim came after reports of alleged attacks overnight on several Russian oil refineries.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that severeal settlements in the region have been cut off from electricity as a result of the alleged attacks.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian claims.

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities have reported an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
