News Feed, Russia, Ukraine
Russian governor claims Russians tricked into donating to Ukraine's military

by Martin Fornusek April 25, 2024 1:39 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian military learn to fly drones at night using thermal vision on May 11, 2023, in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine. (Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Residents of Russia's Kemerovo Oblast were "made" by "cyber swindlers" to send millions of rubles to accounts connected to Ukraine's Armed Forces, the regional governor, Sergey Tsivilyov, claimed on April 24.

In an address shared on an official Telegram channel, the governor of the southeastern region warned against alleged attacks by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Tsivilyov alleged that since the beginning of the year, residents of his region inadvertently "transferred millions of rubles to accounts used to pay for drones and weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"They deceive everyone. The most defenseless are under the spotlight: our parents, our loved ones. We must stop it," he said.

Ukraine's military intelligence reported back in March that Russian citizens "were most active" in a fundraiser to purchase Sych reconnaissance drones of the agency's units.

"The peak of donations for Ukrainian drones by Russian citizens coincident with the so-called elections of (Vladimir) Putin," the agency said in its statement.

Slovak citizens raise $1.6 million for Czech ammunition initiative after government refuses to contribute
Slovak citizens have raised over $1.6 million in three days for the Czech ammunition initiative after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to contribute to the campaign to aid Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine news

11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.