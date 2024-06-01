Russian glide bomb strike in Donetsk Oblast injures at least 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with two glide bombs on the evening of May 31, injuring at least five people, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on June 1.

The strikes came amid a large-scale Russian attack on cities and villages across Ukraine overnight, which wounded at least 20 people and damaged energy infrastructure.

The prosecutor's office said that the two bombs hit a residential part of the city, wounding four men between the ages of 22 and 43 and one 40-year-old woman. The injured people received medical attention, the prosecutor's office said.

Myrnohrad, which is located some 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk, is regularly targeted in Russian attacks.

A Russian strike on the city on March 13 killed two people and injured five more. Three days before, a Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad injured 10 people.