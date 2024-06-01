Skip to content
News Feed, Civilian casualties, Russian attacks, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia
Russian glide bomb strike in Donetsk Oblast injures at least 5

by Nate Ostiller June 1, 2024 2:32 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian glide bomb attack on the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on June 1, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian forces attacked the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast with two glide bombs on the evening of May 31, injuring at least five people, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on June 1.

The strikes came amid a large-scale Russian attack on cities and villages across Ukraine overnight, which wounded at least 20 people and damaged energy infrastructure.

The prosecutor's office said that the two bombs hit a residential part of the city, wounding four men between the ages of 22 and 43 and one 40-year-old woman.  The injured people received medical attention, the prosecutor's office said.

Myrnohrad, which is located some 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk, is regularly targeted in Russian attacks.

A Russian strike on the city on March 13 killed two people and injured five more. Three days before, a Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad injured 10 people.

‘We took out so many of them:’ Ukraine stabilizes Kharkiv front after brutal Russian offensive
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – In battles fought under a sky swarming with enemy drones, even the most minimal movement, even the quickest dash fro…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Nate Ostiller
9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
