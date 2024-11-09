Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, occupied Ukrainian territories, Donetsk Oblast, Torture
Edit post

Russian general accused of running torture camps dies in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert November 9, 2024 4:03 AM 2 min read
Russian General Pavel Klimenko. (Social Media photo)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian General Pavel Klimenko, who commanded troops in occupied Donetsk Oblast and allegedly ran torture camps for Russian soldiers, died in Ukraine on Nov. 7, according to his sisters.

Anton Geraschenko, former adviser to Ukraine's Interior Minister, said that Klimenko was killed by a drone strike while riding his motorbike near the front-line city of Krasnohorivka, but the circumstances of his death have not been independently confirmed.

Pro-war Russian bloggers first reported the death of Klimenko, 47. His sisters confirmed his death in the comments to those posts, and the Russian investigative outlet Important Stories verified that the accounts in fact belonged to Klimenko's siblings.

Klimenko led Russia's 5th Donetsk Motorized Rifle Brigade. Members of this brigade were accused of torturing pro-Kremlin U.S. blogger Russell Bentley to death in April 2024.

Bentley, a pro-Russian sympathizer who fought against Ukraine during the 2014 invasion of Donbas, was reportedly abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers after being mistaken for an American spy.

According to the Russian news organization Astra, Klimenko also set up torture camps in occupied Donetsk for Russian soldiers. Klimenko reportedly forced soldiers to hand over their salaries in exchange for moving them from the front lines. He also allegedly used torture to coerce injured soldiers to join assault groups.

Klimenko is the eight Russian general killed in the war against Ukraine whose death has been independently confirmed by journalists and researchers.

Russia again suffers 2nd deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, Ukraine claims
For the second time this month, Russian forces have suffered their second deadliest day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to figures released by Kyiv. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Oct. 25 reported 1,630 Russian casualties over the past day, surpassin…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.