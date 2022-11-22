Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian Gazprom threatens to cut gas flows to Europe via Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 7:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state-owned energy monopolist Gazprom said on Nov. 22 that about 52 million cubic meters of gas meant to be transported through Ukraine to Moldova are being kept in Ukraine. Kyiv denied the accusations.

Gazprom threatened to limit gas supplies via Ukraine starting on Nov. 28 if the alleged imbalance persists.

The operator of Ukraine’s gas transportation system dismissed Gazprom’s allegations, saying that all volumes of gas provided by Russia were transferred to Moldova, which can be confirmed by the documents signed with related operators, including Gazprom itself.

“Russia is using gas as a tool of political pressure, not for the first time. This is a gross manipulation of facts in order to justify the decision to further limit the volume of gas supplies to European countries,” said Ukrainian operator’s representative Olha Bielkova.

Gazprom currently sends 42.9 million cubic meters of gas per day to Europe through Ukraine, according to the company.

The Ukraine route is the last remaining pipeline delivering Russian gas to western Europe, as Moscow has gradually cut supplies to the region even before the full-scale war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
