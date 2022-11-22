Russian Gazprom threatens to cut gas flows to Europe via Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state-owned energy monopolist Gazprom said on Nov. 22 that about 52 million cubic meters of gas meant to be transported through Ukraine to Moldova are being kept in Ukraine. Kyiv denied the accusations.

Gazprom threatened to limit gas supplies via Ukraine starting on Nov. 28 if the alleged imbalance persists.

The operator of Ukraine’s gas transportation system dismissed Gazprom’s allegations, saying that all volumes of gas provided by Russia were transferred to Moldova, which can be confirmed by the documents signed with related operators, including Gazprom itself.

“Russia is using gas as a tool of political pressure, not for the first time. This is a gross manipulation of facts in order to justify the decision to further limit the volume of gas supplies to European countries,” said Ukrainian operator’s representative Olha Bielkova.

Gazprom currently sends 42.9 million cubic meters of gas per day to Europe through Ukraine, according to the company.

The Ukraine route is the last remaining pipeline delivering Russian gas to western Europe, as Moscow has gradually cut supplies to the region even before the full-scale war.