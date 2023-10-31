Russian strike on evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used a drone to strike an evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilians, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Oct. 31.

The minibus was evacuating people from a village in Beryslav district near the Dnipro River. The region is frequently attacked by Russian forces that occupy the land on the east bank.

The evacuation was organized by volunteers who were helping the residents move to safer settlements, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

"While driving along the highway, the minibus was hit by an attack drone," launched from the east bank, the Southern Defense Forces said. Medical assistance has been provided to the injured.

Beryslav district is one of the areas in Kherson Oblast that is under a mandatory evacuation order for all children, announced by the Reintegration Ministry on Oct. 23.

The 802 children who the authorities believe still live in the Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts must leave with their parents or legal guardians for safer regions, the ministry said.

The authorities will provide all the evacuated civilians with support payments, shelter, humanitarian aid, and psychological assistance, according to the ministry.

Two days after the evacuation order was announced, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a Russian strike on Beryslav had killed a 13-year-old boy.