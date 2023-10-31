Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian strike on evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast injures 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 10:49 PM 2 min read
The evacuation bus that was hit by a Russian attack drone in Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 31, 2023. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used a drone to strike an evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilians, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Oct. 31.

The minibus was evacuating people from a village in Beryslav district near the Dnipro River. The region is frequently attacked by Russian forces that occupy the land on the east bank.

The evacuation was organized by volunteers who were helping the residents move to safer settlements, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

"While driving along the highway, the minibus was hit by an attack drone," launched from the east bank, the Southern Defense Forces said. Medical assistance has been provided to the injured.

Beryslav district is one of the areas in Kherson Oblast that is under a mandatory evacuation order for all children, announced by the Reintegration Ministry on Oct. 23.

The 802 children who the authorities believe still live in the Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts must leave with their parents or legal guardians for safer regions, the ministry said.

The authorities will provide all the evacuated civilians with support payments, shelter, humanitarian aid, and psychological assistance, according to the ministry.

Two days after the evacuation order was announced, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a Russian strike on Beryslav had killed a 13-year-old boy.

Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast cause blackouts in Beryslav, 3 other settlements
Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast caused power outages in the town of Beryslav and the villages of Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shliakhove, Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav district military administration, said on Oct. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
