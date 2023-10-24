Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to evacuate children from 23 Kherson Oblast settlements

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2023 8:58 AM
Young boy waits for his mother as she takes out the luggage from the evacuation train from Kherson to Khmelnytskyi at Khmelnytskyi train station on Dec. 19, 2022. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of 802 children from 23 settlements in Kherson Oblast subjected to regular Russian attacks, the Reintegration Ministry announced on Oct. 23.

The children with their parents or legal guardians will leave the Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts for safer regions, the ministry said on Telegram.

The evacuation will be carried out free of charge by trains and buses, particularly to Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Lviv oblasts.

About 100 children will also be hosted in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, according to the announcement.

The authorities will provide all the evacuated civilians with support payments, shelter, humanitarian aid, and psychological assistance, the ministry added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over 500 Ukrainian children have been killed and 1,138 wounded since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to the Children of War database.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
