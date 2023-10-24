Ukraine to evacuate children from 23 Kherson Oblast settlements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of 802 children from 23 settlements in Kherson Oblast subjected to regular Russian attacks, the Reintegration Ministry announced on Oct. 23.

The children with their parents or legal guardians will leave the Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts for safer regions, the ministry said on Telegram.

The evacuation will be carried out free of charge by trains and buses, particularly to Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Lviv oblasts.

About 100 children will also be hosted in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, according to the announcement.

The authorities will provide all the evacuated civilians with support payments, shelter, humanitarian aid, and psychological assistance, the ministry added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over 500 Ukrainian children have been killed and 1,138 wounded since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to the Children of War database.