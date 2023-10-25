Governor: Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kills child

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on Kherson Oblast's town of Beryslav on Oct. 25 killed a 13-year-old boy, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"In the evening, the occupiers opened fire against a residential building in the city," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. "As a result of the strike, a 13-year-old boy died."

The official did not provide further details on potential damage caused by the attack or on the weaponry used by Russian forces.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, was temporarily occupied by Moscow's troops until its liberation in Ukraine's fall offensive last year.

The town suffers regular attacks from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. A 42-year-old resident was killed on the morning of Oct. 25 as Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav, Prokudin reported earlier.