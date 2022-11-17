Russian forces strike Dnipro, injuring 5.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on Nov. 17, hitting an industrial enterprise and damaging residential buildings nearby, the oblast governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

Five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded, according to preliminary data.

Emergency blackouts were introduced in the region, according to Ukrainian energy company DTEK.

The Dnipro city council reported that some bus routes and electric transport had been suspended in the city after the attack.