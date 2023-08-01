Russian strike against medical facility in Kherson kills doctor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against a medical facility in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring a nurse, head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported on Aug. 1.

"Today at 11:10 a.m., the enemy carried out another attack against peaceful residents of our community!" Mrochko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The strike hit one of the medical facilities, killing a young doctor, who has worked there only for a few days, and injuring a nurse," Mrochko said, adding that medics are fighting for her life.

Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson and other places in Kherson Oblast on July 31, killing four people and injuring 18, including a 16-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.