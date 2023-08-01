Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian strike against medical facility in Kherson kills doctor

by Martin Fornusek August 1, 2023 1:22 PM 1 min read
Russian forces strike against a medical facility in Kherson on Aug. 1, 2023. (Source: Roman Mrochko/Telegram)
Russian forces launched an attack against a medical facility in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring a nurse, head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported on Aug. 1.

"Today at 11:10 a.m., the enemy carried out another attack against peaceful residents of our community!" Mrochko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The strike hit one of the medical facilities, killing a young doctor, who has worked there only for a few days, and injuring a nurse," Mrochko said, adding that medics are fighting for her life.

Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson and other places in Kherson Oblast on July 31, killing four people and injuring 18, including a 16-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

12 killed, over 100 injured in Russian attacks over past day
Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least twelve people and injuring at least 104, local officials reported on Aug. 1. Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were attacked.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
