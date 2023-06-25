Russian forces shell 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 24, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Druzhkivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Svesa, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire.

According to the update, a total of 204 explosions were recorded across the nine communities, with a combination of artillery fire, mortars, and mines being used to attack the settlements.

As a result of the shelling in Velyka Pysarivka, five private residential buildings, two utility rooms, and a power station transformer were damaged. In Bilopillia, four residential buildings were damaged.

No other damages or casualties were reported in the remaining communities.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It is the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border.