Russian forces shell 5 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 23

During the day on Feb. 23, Russian troops targeted five communities in Sumy Oblast, regional military administration said.

According to regional officials, Russian troops attacked the communities of Myropillia, Bilopollia, Khotin, Novoslobidske, and Krasnopillia.

No casualties were reported, but Russia's shelling of the Krasnopillia community damaged one non-residential building.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.